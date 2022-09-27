Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Place OL George Fant on Injured Reserve

The Jets have signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster and placed OL George Fant on injured reserve. The team also signed OL Mike Remmers to the practice squad and released WR-KR Diontae Spencer.

Ogbuehi (6-5, 310) was most recently with the Texans practice squad. He was originally a first-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015 and played with the Bengals his first four seasons in the NFL, starting in 25 of the 35 games he appeared in. He then played with the Jaguars in 2019 and the Seahawks in 2021 before playing for both the Ravens and Seahawks last season. He has experience at both tackle spots and has played in 60 games (30 starts). Ogbuehi started 12 games in 2016 at RT and 13 in 2017 at LT with the Bengals. He's taken 1,895 offensive snaps in his career and 94 on special teams.

Fant (6-5, 322) exited last week's game against the Bengals after taking 43 snaps. He played 15 games in 2021, 14 of which came at left tackle before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He started training on the physically unable to perform list and was activated July 27. He signed with the Jets in 2020 and started 14 games at RT. Fant originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Western Kentucky and played his first four seasons in Seattle. He's played in 78 games (56 starts).

Remmers (6-5, 301) played in four games with the Chiefs last season and started in two. He originally signed with the Broncos in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, but made his first active roster in 2013 with the Chargers. He then spent three seasons with Carolina (2014-16), two with the Vikings (2017-18), one with the Giants (2019) before two the last two with the Chiefs. He's played at LT, RT and RG in 96 games (90 starts) and taken 6,027 offensive snaps. Remmers also has 351 special teams snaps.