Jets Sign LB Javin White

The Jets have signed LB Javin White to the active roster and signed TE Josh Perkins to the practice squad.
White (6-2, 211) joins the team from the Raiders practice squad. He originally signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in 2020. He played in four games last season and had 4 tackles, appearing in 12 snaps on defense and 44 on special teams. White played in one game this season and took 11 special teams snaps.
Perkins (6-4, 227) was most recently with the 49ers and was cut in August. He first joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Washington and spent two seasons in Atlanta before joining the Eagles. He played in Philadelphia from 2018-20. He's totaled 17 catches, 196 yards and 2 TDs in 22 games (two starts) in his career.