Jets Sign K Eddy Piñeiro and Release K Alex Kessman

Piñeiro Most Recently Kicked for Washington; Played in 16 Games for Bears in 2019

Dec 06, 2021 at 03:52 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP19259007895378-pineiro-thumb
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Jets have signed K Eddy Piñeiro and released K Alex Kessman.

Piñeiro (6-0, 185) was most recently with the Washington Football Team earlier this season and spent the summer with the Colts. He first signed with the Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida before joining the Bears from 2019-20. Piñeiro has kicked in 16 games, all with Chicago in 2019, and made 82.1% of his field goals (23 of 28) with a long from 53 as well as 93.1% of his extra points (27 of 29). He spent the 2020 season on injured reserve because of a groin injury.

Kessman (6-3, 190) was signed from the Green & White's practice squad to the active roster Dec. 4. He missed both of his extra-point attempts in the team's loss to the Eagles in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium. signed with the Jets' practice squad Nov. 23. He first joined the Chargers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt where he ranked third in school history with 341 points. He made 69 of 96 field goals (71.9%) and 134 of 138 extra points (97.1%).

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis, Facing Surgery, Is Out for Rest of the Season

HC Robert Saleh Says Defense Must Earn Respect; DC Jeff Ulbrich Laments 15 Missed Tackles on Sunday vs. Eagles
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Eagles?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Logged Most Playing Time
news

Jets-Eagles 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson Starts Hot; Team Cools Late

Green & White Fall to 3-9; WR Elijah Moore Has 5th Receiving TD in 5 Games
news

Robert Saleh: Jets QB Zach Wilson's 'Best Game by Far'

Green & White Rookie Tosses 2 TD Passes, Runs for a Third in Loss to the Eagles
news

Jets' C.J. Mosley: 'We Can Affect the Future ... Right Now'

Veteran LB Preaches Respect & Execution, Says, 'When Things Change, They're Going to Change Quick'
news

Robert Saleh's Passions Show During Jets' Home Loss to Eagles

'It's a Battleground, a Proving Ground' Every Week, Head Coach Sternly Notes After 33-18 Defeat
news

Zach Wilson, Philly QB Situation in the Spotlight for Today's Jets-Eagles Game

Green & White Signal-Caller Shooting for Quick Start, 2nd Straight Win; Philly's Jalen Hurts (Ankle) Inactive
news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Can Jets Repeat Their Winning Formula? 

Jets and Eagles Hope to Get Ground Games Going and Help Young QBs Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts
news

5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

Win May Hinge on Elijah Moore Offense, Braxton Berrios Field Position & Detail-Minded Defense vs. Jalen Hurts
news

What Must the Jets Do to Secure Their First Win vs. Eagles?

Green & White Is 0-11 Against Philadelphia; Starts 2-Game Homestand Sunday
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

Yet DC Jeff Ulbrich Has Reminded His Unit of 'Embarrassing' Game at Indy in Prepping for Philly's No. 1 Rush Offense
Advertising