Jets Sign K Eddy Piñeiro and Release K Alex Kessman

Piñeiro (6-0, 185) was most recently with the Washington Football Team earlier this season and spent the summer with the Colts. He first signed with the Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida before joining the Bears from 2019-20. Piñeiro has kicked in 16 games, all with Chicago in 2019, and made 82.1% of his field goals (23 of 28) with a long from 53 as well as 93.1% of his extra points (27 of 29). He spent the 2020 season on injured reserve because of a groin injury.