Jets Sign First-Round Pick Jermaine Johnson

Former FSU Pass Rusher Was Drafted No. 26 overall

May 16, 2022 at 06:50 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Signed-Template-16x9-jermaine-johnson

The Jets have signed pass rusher Jermaine Johnson out of Florida State, the team's third of three first-round picks (No. 26 overall) of the NFL Draft.

Johnson (6-4, 254) played at three schools in five seasons, wrapping up at Florida State in 2021. He started at Independence Community College for two seasons before transferring to Georgia for a pair and Florida State for one. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, leading the conference with 12 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss to go with 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass defenses.

"It wasn't a clean-cut, cookie-cutter way to get here, but I wouldn't want it any other way because it truly created the man that's seated in front of you," Johnson said. "I embrace it all. That is the real blessing. People talk about blessings being materialistic things, the real blessing is the journey for me and who I ended up becoming out of that. I couldn't be more excited to go on the path that I went on."

Head coach Robert Saleh said of Johnson: "Big, long, explosive. He's got great athleticism, violence to his game. He's very smart. He's probably the most pro ready of all the pass rushers this year in terms of having a repertoire to his game and something we can add to. Really a perfect fit for what we do defensively with our wide-nine system, putting him on an edge, getting him firing off the ball and attacking. Really going to be a great complement to the group that we already have."

For the second year in a row, general manager Joe Douglas traded up nine slots to select a lineman. He went from 23 to 14 to draft Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021 and this year he moved up from 35 to 26 to select Johnson. Douglas called every team from picks 15 to 26 before making Johnson a member of the Green & White.

"This was my first pick and I know how these guys feel about me in the building," Johnson said at his introductory press conference. "To hear they were trying to trade for me since pick 15 all the way until 26, it means the world. I know I'm wanted and I'm loved. Everyone makes me feel that way. I'm excited. It makes it that much easier to have me give everything I can to this organization."

Johnson is the ninth FSU player drafted by the Jets all-time and the second in Round 1. The first was Marvin Jones, who was taken fourth overall in 1993 and went on to log 129 starts and 142 games played at middle/inside LB. Other notable Seminoles drafted by the Green & White: CB Bobby Jackson in the sixth round (140th overall) in 1978, WR Laveranues Coles in Round 3 (78th) in 2000, and RB/KR Leon Washington, now the Jets' assistant special teams coach, in the fourth round (117th) in 2006. Current Jets LB Hamsah Nasirildeen also was a Florida Stater before coming to the Jets in Round 6 last year.

The most recent Jets first-rounders who might qualify as edge rushers were Bryan Thomas from UAB in '02 and Hugh Douglas out of Central State in '95. But the top edge was John Abraham, who arrived 13th overall out of South Carolina in the 2000 "Four Aces Draft" and proceeded to rack up 53.5 sacks in his six Jets seasons.

Related Content

news

7 Things to Know About Jets' 2022 Schedule

Connections Run Deep for GM Joe Douglas, ILB C.J. Mosley, QB Joe Flacco, TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin Plus CB D.J. Reed; Green & White Will Be Challenged by Elite Quarterbacks

news

Gregg Knapp Selected as One of PFWA's 2022 Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman Award Winners

The Late Jets Assistant Coach Named a Winner Along with Bills DC Leslie Frazier

news

Jets Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah Says QB Zach Wilson 'Is Talented as Hell'

Former Bengals' Mainstay Reunited 'Monster' DE Carl Lawson; Impressed With "Young, Hungry Team"

news

What Are Your Thoughts on the 2022 Jets Schedule?

Green & White Open at Home vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 1

news

Jets' 2022 Schedule Begins with a (AFC) Northern Feel

Green & White Open with Four Straight Games Against the AFC North

news

Noting Every Game on the Jets' 2022 Schedule

Things to Know About All 17 Games in '22

news

Jets Announce New Ticket Offerings for the 2022 Season

All New 7-Game Plan Among New Ways Fans Can See the Jets

news

Jets 2022 Game-by-Game Schedule Breakdown

Green & White Open with the AFC North; Close with Two Road Games

news

Jets' Preseason Slate Includes ESPN Primetime Game vs. Falcons at MetLife Stadium

They Open at Eagles, Close vs. Giants; In Between, They Play First Home National-TV Summer Game Since '12

news

Jets to Open 2022 Season vs. Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11

Zach Wilson Begins 2nd Year at Offensive Helm, C.J. Mosley Leads Defense vs. His Former Team and QB Lamar Jackson

news

Where Are They Now: David Clowney

Catch Up with the Former Wide Receiver from Virginia Tech

Advertising