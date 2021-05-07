Jets Sign Fifth-Round Pick Jamien Sherwood 

Former Auburn Player Signs Rookie Deal 

May 07, 2021 at 11:08 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed Jamien Sherwood, their first of three fifth-round picks (No. 146 overall) out of Auburn.

Sherwood (6-2, 216), who is the first player in the 2021 NFL Draft to sign his contract, became a full-time starter for the Tigers as a junior safety this past season, totaling 75 tackles (3.0 for loss, 1.0 for sack) and breaking up three passes in 11 games. He started the first 10 games, then came off the bench from an ankle injury to join in Auburn's bowl game action. He totaled 141 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 12 PDs and 1 INT in 37 games (12 starts).

"The way I play defense and I grew up this way, hit anything you see moving," Sherwood told Eric Allen of newyorkjets.com. Going to Auburn, it's about having relentless effort, being a dog and intimidating your opponent. Just showing him you're better than him and winning the day."

A four-star recruit out of Jensen Beach High School in Florida, Sherwood lettered in football and track. He earned All-State and All-Area honors as a senior with 71 tackles and 3 interceptions. He also set personal bests in the 100 meters (11.36) and 200 meters (22.83).

Sherwood is the 12th Auburn player drafted by the Jets in franchise history. The most recent and most prominent Auburn product to play for the Green & White was TE Fred Baxter, their fifth-rounder (No. 115) in 1993 who played in 102 games with 33 starts. DE Ron Stallworth (Round 4, No. 98, 1989) and LB Jim Price (Round 6, No. 43, 1963 AFL Draft) were other drafted Tigers who played for the Jets.

"I met with some of the coaches, we had good conversations," Sherwood said of the pre-draft process. "I felt the interest. At the end of the day, I never knew where I was going to go, but I'm happy to be a Jet and I'm happy the Jets called me."

