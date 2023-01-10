Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contract

Smart (6-1, 295) has spent the last two seasons on the Jets' practice squad appeared in three games this past season and had 5 tackles on 49 snaps. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2022. Before that, Smart was most recently with the Browns P-squad after stints with the Rams (2017-19) and Bills (2020). Smart was a sixth-round pick of the Rams out of Tulane in 2017 and has totaled 29 tackles in 37 games (4 starts).