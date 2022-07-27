Jets Sign DB Luq Barcoo; Release DB Jovante Moffatt

DB Barcoo Most Recently Spent Time with the Kansas City Chiefs

Jul 27, 2022
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

AP22153698948174-barcoo-thumb
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Jets announced Wednesday that they have signed DB Luq Barcoo and released DB Jovante Moffatt.

After going undrafted in 2020, Barcoo singed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and totaled 10 tackles in three games. He also has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021-22) and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs this spring. Barcoo played in college at San Diego State, appearing in 24 games in 2018-19 and recording 10 INTs and 30 PDs. In 2019, Barcoo was credited with 9 INTS and 16 PBUs.

Moffatt (5-11, 213) signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jets in January. He spent the last two seasons with the Browns after signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in May 2020. Moffatt played in 14 games from 2020-2021 and totaled 10 tackles on 55 snaps.

