Jets Sign DB Luq Barcoo; Release DB Jovante Moffatt

The Jets announced Wednesday that they have signed DB Luq Barcoo and released DB Jovante Moffatt.

After going undrafted in 2020, Barcoo singed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and totaled 10 tackles in three games. He also has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021-22) and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs this spring. Barcoo played in college at San Diego State, appearing in 24 games in 2018-19 and recording 10 INTs and 30 PDs. In 2019, Barcoo was credited with 9 INTS and 16 PBUs.