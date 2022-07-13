Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Green Bay Packers

CB Sauce Gardner Will Face Four-Time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field in Week 6

Jul 13, 2022 at 07:55 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SA105506-packers-thumb

Week 6 - Oct. 16, 2022 | Jets at Packers

Lambeau Field

State of the Team

In Matt LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, the Packers have gone 39-10 in regular season play while winning 13 games from 2019-21. After losing to the 49ers and the Buccaneers in the '19 and '20 NFC title games, the Pack was again tripped up by the 49ers in last year's divisional round. With Aaron Rodgers slinging the rock, the Packers will remain contenders again this season. Leading the Packers to the No. 1 seed, Rodgers started 16 games and completed 68.9% of his passes with 37 TDs and 4 INTs for a passer rating of 111.9. The four-time Associated Press MVP became the fifth player to win the award in consecutive seasons. While Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams, was traded to the Raiders this offseason, Green Bay countered with the free agent signing of Sammy Watkins plus the draft selections of Christian Watson (D2, No. 34) and Romeo Doubs (D4, No. 132).

Biggest Offseason Addition

In the 2021 regular season, the Packers finished 9th in total defense (328.2 Yds/G) and 5th in pass yards per play (6.18) and that was despite star DB Jaire Alexander, who signed a long-term extension in May, being limited to four games. Alexander is a lockdown corner when healthy and the Packers used both of their first-round picks on defense — Georgia LB Quay Walker (D1, No. 22) and Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt (D1, No. 28). The Packers might have gone home early in the postseason, but the Green Bay defense held the 49ers to just 212 yards while sacking Jimmy Garoppolo four times. Walker is a long athlete who can bring the heat as a blitzer and Wyatt is an athletic freak. The Packers defense is a solid unit that may be trending upward.

Must-See Matchup

Last summer, we watched then rookie Zach Wilson soak in as many lessons as he could from Rodgers. The quarterbacks will again steal the headlines for this Week 6 matchup, but let's put the spotlight on the Jets' interior OL vs. the Packers defensive interior. GM Joe Douglas believes his team has one of the best, if not the best guard combination in the NFL with LG Laken Tomlinson and RG Alijah-Vera Tucker. They will flank C Connor McGovern against a group that features two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed (24.5 career sacks), Wyatt, Dean Lowry (5 sacks last season) and T.J. Slaton, a 6-4, 330-pounder who experienced normal ups and downs as a rookie.

Tomlinson said AVT was one of the guys who jumped out to him early in terms of, "paying attention to detail and applying the playbook with his techniques and his physical characteristics."

The coaching battle will also be a fun one as there is a lot of love between these two staffs. Matt LaFleur and his younger brother Mike, the Jets' offensive coordinator, go a long way back with Robert Saleh. The Jets HC and the Packers HC were graduate assistants at Central Michigan in 2004.

"They lived a mile-and-half down the street, didn't have any cable, so they came over and hung out with us," Mike LaFleur said. "My wife, who I had been dating since high school, Lauren got to know Saleh and my brother. It was us four hanging out and watching playoff games. They would come over in the summer because we had a pool and they'd get a little tan.

"Saleh moved on to Texas, and then got my brother in the door as quality control guy/offensive with Kyle Shanahan [who was the offensive coordinator]."

Inside the Numbers

Table inside Article
CategoryPlayerTotal
Passing Yards (TDs)QB Aaron Rodgers4,115 (37)
Rushing YardsRB A.J. Dillon803
Receiving YardsWR Davante Adams*1,553
Receiving TDsWR Davante Adams*11
TacklesLB De'Vondre Campbell145
SacksOLB Rashan Gary9.5
InterceptionsCB Rasul Douglas5

*No longer on roster

Related Content

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Safeties' Room Is Revamped and Re-Energized

Teammates Have Gravitated Toward Former Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead

news

Home Improvement: Jets Remodel Their TEs Room

C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin & Jeremy Ruckert Arrive to Help Fortify the Position

news

Jets Unveil 2022 Training Camp Public Practice Dates

Six Open Dates in Florham Park; Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 6

news

Laken Tomlinson: Some Familiar Faces in a New Place

Jets Guard Worked With Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur and John Benton With 49ers

news

'Cool Group' Seeks to Run Hot in 2022

Michael Carter and His Mates Bring Diverse Skills to the Jets' RBs Room

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Detroit Lions

Green & White Host Final NFC North Opponent in Week 15

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Sauce' Gardner and Spicy D.J. Reed Will Give Cornerback a New Look

HC Robert Saleh: Rookie Gardner Will Be Exactly Where He Needs to Be in Crunch Time

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series| Chicago Bears

Green & White Host the Bears on Week 12

news

Vinny Curry Feeling Young Again Just Thinking About Jets Training Camp

Veteran D-Lineman Trying Not to Be 'Too Eager' After Sitting Out All Last Season but Admits, 'I'm Really Excited'

news

'It All Starts Up Front' on Jets' Offensive Line

Head Coach Robert Saleh: 'I Feel Like We've Added Some Good Pieces'

news

Which Jets Player Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

Carl Lawson, Zach Wilson Among Players Who Could Take Jump in 2022

Advertising