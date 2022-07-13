Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Green Bay Packers

Must-See Matchup

Last summer, we watched then rookie Zach Wilson soak in as many lessons as he could from Rodgers. The quarterbacks will again steal the headlines for this Week 6 matchup, but let's put the spotlight on the Jets' interior OL vs. the Packers defensive interior. GM Joe Douglas believes his team has one of the best, if not the best guard combination in the NFL with LG Laken Tomlinson and RG Alijah-Vera Tucker. They will flank C Connor McGovern against a group that features two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed (24.5 career sacks), Wyatt, Dean Lowry (5 sacks last season) and T.J. Slaton, a 6-4, 330-pounder who experienced normal ups and downs as a rookie.

Tomlinson said AVT was one of the guys who jumped out to him early in terms of, "paying attention to detail and applying the playbook with his techniques and his physical characteristics."

The coaching battle will also be a fun one as there is a lot of love between these two staffs. Matt LaFleur and his younger brother Mike, the Jets' offensive coordinator, go a long way back with Robert Saleh. The Jets HC and the Packers HC were graduate assistants at Central Michigan in 2004.

"They lived a mile-and-half down the street, didn't have any cable, so they came over and hung out with us," Mike LaFleur said. "My wife, who I had been dating since high school, Lauren got to know Saleh and my brother. It was us four hanging out and watching playoff games. They would come over in the summer because we had a pool and they'd get a little tan.