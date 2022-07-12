Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Detroit Lions

Biggest Offseason Addition

Sitting at No. 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions had their fingers and toes crossed that Jacksonville, picking at No. 1 overall, would do them a favor of sorts and skip over the guy who had been the consensus top pick for months -- Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Jaguars spurned the guy who ESPN's Daniel Jeremiah rated the top draft prospect to take Georgia LB Travon Walker. That left Hutchinson, a native of Plymouth, MI ,who will turn 22 in August, for his "hometown" team. Hutchinson, who some observers see as a Nick Bosa-like player, had 14 sacks for the Wolverines in 2021, a school record. Hutchinson (6-7, 260) was the winner of the Ted Hendricks Award, the Lombardi Award (and others), while finishing second in voting for the Heisman Trophy.