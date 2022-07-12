Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Detroit Lions

Green & White Host Final NFC North Opponent in Week 15

Jul 12, 2022 at 07:50 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

AP22010848810942-lions-thumb
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Week 15 - Dec. 18, 2022 | Jets vs. Lions

MetLife Stadium | Buy Tickets

State of the Team

After three seasons with Matt Patricia (13-29) at the helm, Campbell was hired in January 2021. Two months later the Lions and Rams completed a blockbuster trade with Detroit sending QB Matthew Stafford to L.A. for QB Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks (2022 and 2023) and a third-rounder (2021). Stafford proceeded to lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title while Goff had a 3-10-1 record in 14 starts with 3,245 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs while being sacked 34 times and losing a league-high 6 fumbles.

This season, there's a new offensive coordinator (Ben Johnson) and a top rookie wide receiver -- the Lions traded up into the first round to pick Alabama's Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall, even though he continues to rehab from a torn ACL injury sustained in the national championship game in January.

Detroit's defense should benefit bigly from the drafting of Aidan Hutchinson and the re-signing of LB Jarrad Davis, who spent last season with the Jets. The Lions had only 30 sacks last season, the third-fewest in the league. The team shored up its defensive backfield with the signing in free agency of Mike Hughes and the expected return from injury (torn Achilles tendon) of CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 selection in the 2020 draft.

Biggest Offseason Addition

Sitting at No. 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions had their fingers and toes crossed that Jacksonville, picking at No. 1 overall, would do them a favor of sorts and skip over the guy who had been the consensus top pick for months -- Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Jaguars spurned the guy who ESPN's Daniel Jeremiah rated the top draft prospect to take Georgia LB Travon Walker. That left Hutchinson, a native of Plymouth, MI ,who will turn 22 in August, for his "hometown" team. Hutchinson, who some observers see as a Nick Bosa-like player, had 14 sacks for the Wolverines in 2021, a school record. Hutchinson (6-7, 260) was the winner of the Ted Hendricks Award, the Lombardi Award (and others), while finishing second in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Must-See Matchup

Something's got to give: The Lions are desperate to improve their pass rush and the Jets are hellbent on protecting second-year QB Zach Wilson.

The drafting of Hutchinson puts Detroit on that path, but it's going to take more to improve upon last season's 30 sacks. The rookie will need help from D-lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who is entering his second NFL season after appearing in 16 games with a lone sack and 35 combined tackles. The Lions hope that 11-year veteran Michael Brockers has something left in his tank, who also played in 16 games last season with one sack. A weak defensive line last season resulted in the team's top eight tacklers coming from among linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties.

For the Jets, the fortified offensive line has the potential to be elite. The addition in free agency of Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson, signed from San Francisco, gives the Jets' left side a solid feel, whether he plays next to George Fant or Mekhi Becton at tackle. Second-year man Alijah Vera-Tucker flips to the right side, with the veteran Connor McGovern back at center. General manager Joe Douglas also added to the line's stability (and provided two more options for Wilson) by signing in free agency tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Inside the Numbers

Table inside Article
CategoryPlayerTotal
Passing Yards (TDs)Jared Goff3,245 (19)
Rushing YardsRB DeAndre Swift617
Receiving YardsWR Amon-Ra St. Brown912
Receiving TDsWR Amon-Ra St. Brown5
TacklesS Tracy Walker105
SacksOLB Charles Harris7.5
InterceptionsCB Amani Oruwariye6

Related Content

news

Jets Unveil 2022 Training Camp Public Practice Dates

Six Open Dates in Florham Park; Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 6

news

Laken Tomlinson: Some Familiar Faces in a New Place

Jets Guard Worked With Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur and John Benton With 49ers

news

'Cool Group' Seeks to Run Hot in 2022

Michael Carter and His Mates Bring Diverse Skills to the Jets' RBs Room

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Sauce' Gardner and Spicy D.J. Reed Will Give Cornerback a New Look

HC Robert Saleh: Rookie Gardner Will Be Exactly Where He Needs to Be in Crunch Time

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series| Chicago Bears

Green & White Host the Bears on Week 12

news

Vinny Curry Feeling Young Again Just Thinking About Jets Training Camp

Veteran D-Lineman Trying Not to Be 'Too Eager' After Sitting Out All Last Season but Admits, 'I'm Really Excited'

news

'It All Starts Up Front' on Jets' Offensive Line

Head Coach Robert Saleh: 'I Feel Like We've Added Some Good Pieces'

news

Which Jets Player Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

Carl Lawson, Zach Wilson Among Players Who Could Take Jump in 2022

news

Corey Davis on Jets' WR Corps: 'We Can Be Dangerous'

On the Wilsons: Zach Is 'a Workhorse'; Garrett Is 'Going to Be a Great Wideout'

news

Zach Wilson Zips into Year Two 'Looking Good'

Young QB Is Appreciative & Excited: 'We're in the Process of Building It Together'

news

Jets' Fourth-Round Pick Max Mitchell Signs NFL Contract

Louisiana OL Adds Depth and Versatility to a Solid Position Group

Advertising