Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Buffalo Bills

Must-See Matchup

Since the Jets and the Bills will square off two times, we'll go with a pair of selections. In Week 9 at MetLife Stadium, put the spotlight on the Jets' defensive tackles vs. the Bills' interior O-line consisting of C Mitch Morse, and guards Roger Saffold III and Ryan Bates. Last season, Buffalo QB Josh Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 TDs and added 631 yards and 8 TDs on the ground. He's a magnificent signal-caller who is built like a linebacker at 6-5, 237 pounds. For the Jets to spring the home upset, they must control the line of scrimmage. If Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins & Co. can prevent Allen from stepping up in the pocket, that would go a long way to making it a 60-minute affair. Then in Week 14 in Orchard Park, how will second-year QB Zach Wilson handle the Bills secondary? The Jets have overhauled their tight end position and have a talented group of receivers led by Elijah Moore, but the Bills will counter with a pass defense that ranked No. 1 in yards (163 Yds/G) while allowing a league-low 31 completions of 20+yards and finishing T3 in INTS (19). Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are arguably the NFL's top safety tandem, Tre'Davious White will be back at corner and the Bills traded up in the first round to get Florida CB Kaiir Elam.