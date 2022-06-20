Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen and DE Von Miller Will Face Off Against the Jets in Weeks 9 and 14

Jun 20, 2022
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Week 9 - Nov. 6, 2022 | Jets vs. Bills

Week 14 - Dec. 11, 2022 | Jets at Bills

State of the Team

The Bills begin the summer as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. The two-time defending AFC East champions, who had an 11-1 division record in 2020-21, have never won a Super Bowl. After advancing to the AFC championship game in 2020 before falling to the Chiefs in Kansas City, it appeared the stars had aligned for the Bills to host the AFC championship tilt last January. But in one of the most thrilling postseason games in league history, the Bills were again done in by the Chiefs in Kansas City — this time in the divisional round — in a game that had three lead changes, one tie and 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation. The Bills dropped a 42-36 overtime thriller after not being able to hold onto a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds remaining. Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis, who had the four first TD receiving game in NFL playoff history, but Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs into field goal range and the rest is history.

Biggest Offseason Addition

In need of a defensive closer, the Bills went out and signed edge rusher Von Miller. Last season, Miller helped bring the Rams a championship and his 2021 campaign, which began in Denver, saw him amass 9.5 sacks, 19 TFLs and 17 QB hits. During L.A.'s four-game run to the title, Miller had 4 sacks including a pair in the Super Bowl win over C.J. Uzomah's Bengals. Miller got a six-year deal and he's 33, but the Bills, who've made the postseason in four of the past five years, are thinking about now and getting over the hump.

"Playing football is what I love to do," Miller said after signing with B-Lo. "Winning games is what I love to do. Being around a great group of guys, being around this team and this locker room. I knew of this locker room before I even got here. That's really the only way they could draw me away from that, that good weather in L.A. is to come over here and become a part of something special.

"What they're doing here is extremely special. They're going to win a Super Bowl with or without me. They've built an amazing team."

In 11 career playoff games, Miller has 10.5 sacks, 12 TFL and 18 QB hits.

Must-See Matchup

Since the Jets and the Bills will square off two times, we'll go with a pair of selections. In Week 9 at MetLife Stadium, put the spotlight on the Jets' defensive tackles vs. the Bills' interior O-line consisting of C Mitch Morse, and guards Roger Saffold III and Ryan Bates. Last season, Buffalo QB Josh Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 TDs and added 631 yards and 8 TDs on the ground. He's a magnificent signal-caller who is built like a linebacker at 6-5, 237 pounds. For the Jets to spring the home upset, they must control the line of scrimmage. If Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins & Co. can prevent Allen from stepping up in the pocket, that would go a long way to making it a 60-minute affair. Then in Week 14 in Orchard Park, how will second-year QB Zach Wilson handle the Bills secondary? The Jets have overhauled their tight end position and have a talented group of receivers led by Elijah Moore, but the Bills will counter with a pass defense that ranked No. 1 in yards (163 Yds/G) while allowing a league-low 31 completions of 20+yards and finishing T3 in INTS (19). Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are arguably the NFL's top safety tandem, Tre'Davious White will be back at corner and the Bills traded up in the first round to get Florida CB Kaiir Elam.

Inside the Numbers

Table inside Article
CategoryPlayerTotal
Passing Yards (TDs)QB Josh Allen4,407 (36)
Rushing YardsRB Devin Singletary870
Receiving YardsWR Stefon Diggs1,225
Receiving TDsWR Stefon Diggs10
TacklesLB Tremaine Edmonds108
SacksDL Mario Addison7.0
InterceptionsS Jordan Poyer & S Micah Hyde5

