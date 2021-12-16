Jets Restore LB Noah Dawkins to Practice Squad

Linebacker Was Elevated for Week 7 and Week 8

Dec 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

SNY21440-dawkins-thumb

The Jets have restored LB Noah Dawkins to the practice squad.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was placed on practice squad injured reserve Nov. 16. He signed to the active roster on Oct. 30 after he was elevated from the practice squad for the games against the Patriots in Week 7 and Bengals in Week 8. He had 2 tackles on 14 snaps on defense and he took an additional 14 on special teams. Dawkins, who spent time on the Green & White P-squad last season, signed with the team's practice squad on Oct. 9 after he was a final cut in September. He also played in 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2019.

