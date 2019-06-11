Jets Release TE Neal Sterling

Jun 11, 2019 at 11:47 AM
The Jets have released tight end Neal Sterling.

Sterling (6'4", 257) was Jacksonville's seventh-round pick (220th overall) out of Monmouth University at the Jersey shore in the 2015 draft. He played his first two NFL seasons with the Jaguars, then signed as a free agent with the Jets just before the start of the 2017 season.

Except for one week with Kansas City, he was with the Jets the past two years, although 2018 was cut short for him by a concussion that landed him on Injured Reserve on Nov. 10. He became a UFA earlier this year before re-signing with the Green & White on March 25.

In his two Jets seasons, Sterling has played in 16 games (five starts) and has 12 receptions for 129 yards (10.8 yards/catch). He was in for 229 offensive snaps and 183 special teams plays in both seasons combined. As a pro he has 35 games (six starts) in which he's made 24 catches for 239 yards (10.0 yards/catch).

