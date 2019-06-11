Jets Release TE Neal Sterling

The Jets have released tight end Neal Sterling.

Sterling (6'4", 257) was Jacksonville's seventh-round pick (220th overall) out of Monmouth University at the Jersey shore in the 2015 draft. He played his first two NFL seasons with the Jaguars, then signed as a free agent with the Jets just before the start of the 2017 season.

Except for one week with Kansas City, he was with the Jets the past two years, although 2018 was cut short for him by a concussion that landed him on Injured Reserve on Nov. 10. He became a UFA earlier this year before re-signing with the Green & White on March 25.