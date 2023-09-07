Jets Recognize Will Nathan Coach of the Week

The Jets named Will Nahan of Randolph High School in Randolph, NJ this week's High School Coach of the Week. Coach Nahan will receive a $1,000 donation to benefit the school's football program. Along with the monetary award, Randolph High School will receive an automatic bid to compete in the 2024 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament.
Coach Nahan will be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. Houston Texans game on Sunday, December 10th, where he will be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium.
In its 28th year, the Jets High School Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school, and their student-athletes.
The Randolph Rams rallied from 27 points down to defeat Shabazz 42-40 in their home opener, marking the biggest comeback the team has had since 2018. In his 10th year of coaching, Nahan has spent the last nine seasons at Randolph High School, including the last six as Head Coach. During his tenure, he has maintained a .500 record better, earning a 38-13 overall record. Will Nahan grew up in Lawrenceville, NJ and attended Lawrence High School, where he was a Linebacker and Fullback. He went on to play at Kean University, where he was a starter on the Defensive Line for three season and Team Captain in 2013. The Rams are coming off a 9-2 season.