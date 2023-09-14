Jets Recognize Jon Simoneau Coach of the Week

The Jets named Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School in Randolph, NJ this week's High School Coach of the Week. Coach Simoneau has started off the season 3-0, earning his 99th, 100th and 101st career victories. Bernards has outscored their opponents a combined 117-25 with wins over: Jefferson, Hillside and South River. Coach Simoneau will receive a $1,000 donation to benefit the school's football program. Along with the monetary award, Bernards High School will receive an automatic bid to compete in the 2024 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament.
Coach Simoneau will be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. Houston Texans game on Sunday, December 10th, where he will be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium.
In its 28th year, the Jets High School Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school, and their student-athletes.
Coach Simoneau earned his 100th career victory, while also handing rival Hillside a 28-12 loss in their season opener. During his 15 years as Head Coach, Simoneau has collected a 100-51 overall record. Simoneau grew up in Woodbridge Township and attended John F. Kennedy High School, where he was a Defensive End and Tight End. Simoneau went on to play football and rugby at The College of New Jersey, where he graduated in 2001-the same year he began his career at Bernards. There, he has served as a coach for several sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. The Bernards football team is coming off an 8-2 season. Benards will host Vorhees High School on Thursday, September 14th at 7:00 PM.