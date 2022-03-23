Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Bawden (6-2, 245) signed with the team's practice squad Sept. 23 and signed to the active roster Nov. 24. He played in 9 games (1 start) for the Green & White last season and had 1 reception for 20 yards on 57 offensive snaps. He also took 166 snaps on special teams. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, Bawden missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020, and was waived June 3, 2021. He began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards.