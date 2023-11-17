Jets-Bills Game Preview A Time to Turn It Around

Entering their Week 11 matchup in Orchard Park, NY, both the Jets (4-5) and the Bills (5-5) have some ground to make up in the AFC and little margin for error down the stretch. In a conference that features 11 teams with .500 records or better, Sunday's clash between the two AFC East rivals provides a chance for a turn of momentum.

In need of a win, the Jets and the Bills are each on two-game slides. The Jets haven't scored a TD since Breece Hall's 50-yard reception vs. the Giants in a Week 8 OT win, and they're coming off a 16-12 loss to the Raiders when five trips in plus-territory resulted in four Greg Zeurlein field goals and a turnover. Costly penalties prevented the Jets from taking early control and there was no late-game comeback for a team that has been no stranger to rallies this season.

Offense Trying to Figure It Out

While working on cleaning up penalties, Jets HC Robert Saleh indicated there will be offensive changes that won't include QB Zach Wilson and OC Nathaniel Hackett. The Jets waived veteran RB Michael Carter, clearing the way for rookie RB Israel "Izzy" Abanikanda's pro debut while second-year TE Jeremy Ruckert could see more action against the Bills. Wilson, who has helped guide the Jets to two straight wins over the Bills including the club's 22-16 come-from-behind OTvictory in Week 1, said the offense spent a lot of time this week working on finding solutions.

"We spent a lot of time talking, kind of individually with different groups and stuff," said Wilson who against the Raiders became the sixth QB this season to pass for 250 yards (263) and rush for 50 yards (54) in the same game. "And I think it was a good time, for everyone to be in the same room together as an offense and just try to figure some things out, how we can be better. I think just kind of everyone trying to figure something out. We got to be better, so I think that is where it starts."

Against a healthier Bills team in Week 1, the Jets rushed for 172 yards. The Buffalo defense, missing critical cogs including LB Matt Milano and DT Daquan Jones, is 24th in terms of rush yards per play (5.41) and could be an inviting target. Wilson also has been good when the Jets go to play action, having posted a 105.2 passer rating on PA passes.