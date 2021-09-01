Jets Sign 13 to the Practice Squad

All 13 Were Part of Jets Training Camp Including Veteran QB Josh Johnson

Sep 01, 2021 at 04:48 PM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets have signed 13 players to the team's practice squad, all oh whom participated in the Green & White's training camp. The Jets made the P-squad moves after trimming their roster to 53 Tuesday.

The list includes eight offensive players and five defensive players.

Some highlights:

While neither Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in April's draft, nor backup Mike White, have taken a regular-season snap in the NFL, the Jets did take the veteran route on the practice squad with the addition of Josh Johnson. In his only preseason action, Johnson (35) completed 7-of-8 passes against the Eagles that included a short scoring toss to Lawrence Cager. Johnson has appeared in 33 regular-season contests and made eight starts.

Head coach Robert Saleh said of Johnson last Friday: "Giving JJ a chance to go compete, he hasn't had a lot of reps, obviously. But we felt like it was a great opportunity for him to go show it. It doesn't look like he's in his mid-30s the way he's running around, slinging the ball. I thought he was very productive. Obviously a veteran, knew exactly where to go with the ball. He was decisive with it."

RB Josh Adams and WRs Vyncint Smith and DJ Montgomery are also on the practice squad. Adams, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry in both the 2020 regular season and the 2021 preseason, powered home for a two-point conversion to lift the Jets to a 31-31 tie in the preseason finale against the Eagles. Smith, who had 6 catches in the 2021 preseason, had 18 grabs and 238 yards receiving for the Jets in 2019-20. Montgomery, who had two college seasons of double-digit touchdown receptions, had 3 receptions in the preseason.

Rookie TE Kenny Yeboah, who had 2 TDs in the tie against Philly including a 49-yarder from James Morgan with no time on the clock, signed with the Jets as undrafted free agent out of Mississippi. He led the Jets with 106 yards receiving in the preseason. Last season for the Rebels, Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions.

After the preseason Hail Mary, Yeboah said: "I'm just very thankful I'm here with the Jets and Coach Saleh. I'm just so happy to be here."

The Jets tabbed three players for their offensive line: Jimmy Murray, Grant Hermanns and Isaiah Williams. Murray (26) spent time on the practice squad and active roster last season and he received some first-team reps at guard when rookie Alijah-Vera Tucker was sidelined with a pec injury. Hermanns, one of 12 undrafted players to sign with the Jets in May, started all 33 games he played in at Purdue, all coming at left tackle. Williams moved to the Jets in late August days after he was waived by the 49ers.

Veteran DT Tanzel Smart, who spent time with the Rams (2017-19) and the Bills (2020) and has totaled 20 tackles in 31 games, finished with 6 tackles and 2 QB hits this preseason. He joins the practice squad along with Ronnie Blair, a veteran DL who has accumulated 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks and 27 QB hits during his pro career.

Linebackers Del'Shawn Phillips (5 defensive stops and 1 special teams tackle in preseason) and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits and 8 tackles) will also have practice roles on defense. Rashed Jr. originally joined the Jets in May after registering 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks at Oregon State. Phillips made his pro debut against the Jets last September when he was in Buffalo. He was later waived in January and picked up by the Green & White in May.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson, who appeared in 13 games as a rookie for the Jets and had 26 tackles, will extend his stay on the practice squad.

NFL teams are allowed to carry up to six veterans with no limitations to number of accrued seasons on the practice squad and four players who have earned no more than two accrued seasons. All clubs are allowed to promote two players to the active roster for gamedays, expanding the gameday roster to 55.

