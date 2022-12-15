AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 15

Heading into Week 15, the AFC's top six seeds remained unchanged. But the New York Jets, a club that spent the past two weeks as the conference's No. 7 seed in the race to the postseason, have dropped to the AFC's No. 9 seed with four games remaining.

The Jets were game in losses to the Vikings and the Bills, but they now are 7-6 and trail the Patriots (7-6) and the Chargers (7-6) in tiebreakers. The Pats swept the Green & White and own a better conference record than the Chargers. Head coach Robert Saleh has been saying for weeks that the other results won't matter if the Green & White don't handle their own opportunities and now only four games remain in the regular season.

Against the Vikings, the Jets stormed back in the second half behind Mike White but went 1 of 6 in the red zone during a 27-22 defeat. Then in Buffalo, the Jets defense held Josh Allen and the Bills to 232 yards and a 15.4% conversion rate on third down. But they dropped a 20-12 decision in a game they finished minus-2 in turnover differential.

"When you get to playoff football, you're in December, and you're trying to separate yourself when the elite of the elites are playing against one another, it's the details that separate those teams that get you into playoffs," Saleh said on Monday. "So, the encouraging thing is we can go toe to toe with anyone. I think that anyone who watches football can watch our games and say, 'God, this team can play with anybody.'

"Now, for this young football team, how do we become a team where you're on the flip side of winning more consistently in these battles? It's the details and details are learned through repetition and all that stuff. We've shown that we can be the more-detailed team, but it's about gaining that consistency and confidence to execute in the fourth quarter when it's really, really nut-crunching time."

After the loss in Orchard Park, NY, Saleh told his players they will see the Bills again.

"It's just a belief in our team," he said. "When you watch it live and then you get a chance to watch it and rewind and watch the tape and December football is about grit, it's about strain, it's about 60%, same things we've always talked about, and I just believe this team has that mindset. If you could bring that every single day and if you can bring that to every game — you're going to give yourself a chance, especially in the fourth quarter. We have, what's cool about this is we've got four playoff games, because every team we're playing is fighting for a playoff spot, even Jacksonville is looking for some help. So, every game has major playoff implications. This is an awesome experience for our group and it's going to be, it just makes things more rewarding, especially if you can get it done."

It's a dash for the cash as Jets fans can root their team on while keeping a glance at the NFL scoreboard. Here are games that could have an impact on seeding:

Miami (8-5) at Buffalo (10-3): Trailing the Bills by three games in the division, the Jets would be bolstered by a Buffalo stampede of the 'Fins. After having dropped two games in California to the 49ers and the Chargers, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami will be in Western New York Saturday night.

New England (7-6) at Las Vegas (5-8): The Pats won the battle against the Cardinals Monday night in Arizona, but how much did they lose in the process? RB DeVante Parker (head), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and CB Jack Jones (knee) all departed in the first half with injuries. Will the pupil, Raiders HC Josh McDaniels, deliver a blow to the mentor, Pats HC Bill Belichick, in Vegas?