AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 13

With the calendar turning to December on Thursday, the Jets will play meaningful games this month beginning with Sunday's meeting against the Vikings (9-2) in Minnesota. The Jets (7-4) have four games in December before finishing their 2022 regular season slate with January road dates at Seattle and Miami.

"You acknowledge the fact that we've got a chance to play some cool games," HC Robert Saleh said Monday. "And we acknowledge the opportunity that we have, but the opportunity doesn't exist if we focus on our moment. Our moment today is to put yesterday to bed, our moment tomorrow is just preparing for Minnesota and players taking care of their bodies, and then Wednesday and Thursday.

"So, you got to focus on the process, if you're busy counting wins and looking at things you have zero control over, you're missing on the opportunity to focus on the things you have control over. So, while we acknowledge our opportunity, hopefully we recognize that that opportunity won't exist if we're not taking care of our jobs."

The Jets haven't made the postseason since 2010. They are in the thick of a tight divisional race and would be the AFC's No. 7 seed if the season ended today. Last season, the NFL expanded to a 17-game regular season slate for the first time. Four teams in the AFC made the playoffs with 10 wins (the Bengals, the Raiders and the Patriots) or fewer (the Steelers).

Six games remain and the Green & White can finish anywhere from 13-4 to 7-10. There is a lot of football left to be played. While Saleh will keep his troops focused on the moment, Jets fans can root their team on while keeping their a glance at the NFL scoreboard. Here are games that could have an impact on seeding:

Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5) – Barring a tie, the Jets will benefit from a loss by either club. If the Bills win, the Patriots will drop to 6-6 and two games back of the Jets in the loss column. But the Patriots, a team that swept the Jets in regular season, could move to within a half game of the Green & White with a victory over Buffalo. Speaking of the Bills, the Jets will be in Orchard Park in Week 14 and have an opportunity to sweep B-Lo for the first time since 2016.

Denver Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4) – Entering the weekend, the Ravens own a tiebreaker advantage over the Bengals atop the AFC North. Baltimore lost a thriller at Jacksonville last weekend and the Ravens need to right the ship against a Broncos outfit that has scuffled all season.

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at San Francisco 49ers (7-4) – The Dolphins have won five consecutive games and sit atop the AFC East, but the road is about to get significantly more difficult. Where will the 'Fins sit after a three-game trip to the 49ers, the Chargers and the Bills?

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) – Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs again have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the conference. They could take another step towards that with a win over the Bengals in an AFC title matchup rematch and help a bunch of AFC playoff contenders in the process.