Jets Place WR-KR Braxton Berrios on Injured Reserve 

Berrios (5-9, 190) has played in all 16 games this season and has 46 receptions, 431 yards and 2 TDs. He also has 7 rushes for 40 yards and 2 rushing scores. Berrios also leads the NFL in kickoff return average at 30.4. He had a 102-yard return for a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 16. The Jets acquired Berrios on waivers in 2019 after he was let go by the Patriots, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2018 out of Miami. He has 89 receptions, 940 yards and 5 touchdowns in 48 games (3 starts) with the Green & White.