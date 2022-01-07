Jets Place WR-KR Braxton Berrios on Injured Reserve 

Wideout Has Totaled 5 Touchdowns in 2021 

Jan 07, 2022 at 04:05 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZR33846-berrios-thumb

The Jets have placed WR-KR Braxton Berrios on Injured Reserve.

Berrios (5-9, 190) has played in all 16 games this season and has 46 receptions, 431 yards and 2 TDs. He also has 7 rushes for 40 yards and 2 rushing scores. Berrios also leads the NFL in kickoff return average at 30.4. He had a 102-yard return for a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 16. The Jets acquired Berrios on waivers in 2019 after he was let go by the Patriots, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2018 out of Miami. He has 89 receptions, 940 yards and 5 touchdowns in 48 games (3 starts) with the Green & White.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets Are Likely to Be Without WRs Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore vs. Bills

Josh Allen Sees 'Hungry Defense'; Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas Excited About 'Foundation' Built in 2021
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | 'Everything You Dream of as a Kid'

QB Zach Wilson Looks to End First Season on a High Note; Robert Saleh's Defense to Contend with Elite Playmaking QB Josh Allen
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Friday

WR Braxton Berrios (Quad) Doubtful for the Season Finale
news

How Much Will the Jets Benefit From Playing a Bills Team with Its AFC East Title Hopes on the Line?

Green & White Have a Chance to Spoil Bills' Chances for Second Straight Division Title
news

Jets RT Morgan Moses: We Don't Have Anything to Lose

Durable OL Wants to End the Regular Season with a "Bang"
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Thursday

Braxton Berrios (Quad) DNP; Michael Carter (Concussion) FP
news

4 Jets to Watch When They Visit the Bills in Their Season Finale

Zach Wilson & Offense, Quinnen Williams & Defense All Seek to Take Positive Vibes into the Offseason
news

Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips

Third-Year Player Has 1 Sack in 2021 Season
news

Where Are They Now: Chuck Mercein

Catch Up with the the 1965 Draft Pick Out of Yale
news

Jets' Braxton Berrios Surveys Where He's Been, Where He's Headed

Third-Year WR/KR's Advice: 'As Long As You Keep At It, Good Things Are Going to Happen'
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Been Fun to Watch Him Grow'

Saleh Praises Team MVP C.J. Mosley, WR-KR Braxton Berrios and OC Mike LaFleur 
Advertising