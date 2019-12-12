Jets Place Ryan Griffin on IR, Activate OL Brent Qvale

Dec 12, 2019 at 03:47 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve and activated OL Brent Qvale.

Griffin joined the Jet in July after he was let go by the Texans in May. Griffin started in 13 games for the Jets and had 34 receptions, 320 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He signed a multi-year extension in November. In seven seasons, Griffin has totaled 1,811 yards and 12 touchdowns on 170 catches.

Qvale hasn't played this year after he suffered a knee injury in training camp. He was placed on injured reserve to start the season and returned to practice Nov. 28. Qvale played in 16 games for the Jets last year and started two of them. From 2015-18, he started 14 of the 60 games he's played in.

