Jets Place Ryan Griffin on IR, Activate OL Brent Qvale

The Jets have placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve and activated OL Brent Qvale.

Griffin joined the Jet in July after he was let go by the Texans in May. Griffin started in 13 games for the Jets and had 34 receptions, 320 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He signed a multi-year extension in November. In seven seasons, Griffin has totaled 1,811 yards and 12 touchdowns on 170 catches.