Jets Place Mekhi Becton on Injured Reserve; Release Four Players

To reach the league-mandated 85-player maximum by Tuesday afternoon, the Jets placed RT Mekhi Becton on injured reserve and released four players -- DE Tim Ward, CB Luq Barcoo, OL Derrick Kelly and WR Rashard Davis.

Becton (6-7, 363) sustained a season-ending right knee injury on Aug, 8. It is the same knee that caused him to miss 16 games in 2021 after taking 48 snaps in Week 1 at Carolina, but it is a different injury. Becton, who was moving to right tackle while working his way back into the lineup, played in 14 games (13 starts) at left tackle as a rookie in 2020. The No. 11 overall pick out of Louisville was Joe Douglas' first draft pick as general manager of the team.

Ward (6-6, 255) was claimed by the Jets last September and played in 11 games. He signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft by the Chiefs and spent his rookie season on Reserve/NFI with a knee injury. He spent most of the 2020 season on the Kansas City's practice squad and played in 1 game.

Barcoo (6-1, 175) signed with the Green & White on July 27. He signed with Jacksonville after going undrafted out of San Diego State in 2020. He's also has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2021), the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22) and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs this past spring.

Kelly (6-5, 320) signed with the Jets in May after trying out during rookie minicamp. He first signed Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He played 6 games in 2020 for New Orleans and spent most of last season with the Giants' practice squad.