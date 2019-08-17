Jets Place LB Avery Williamson on Injured Reserve, Sign LB Albert McClellan

Aug 17, 2019 at 05:42 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
by Ethan Greenberg & Randy Lange
E_sz2_1078-avery-thumb

The Jets have placed linebacker Avery Williamson on injured reserve and signed LB Albert McClellan.

Williamson, who started Thursday night against the Falcons and recorded four tackles and a sack, injured his knee with less than four minutes remaining in the opening half of the Green & White's 22-10 victory over Atlanta.

Late in the second quarter, Williamson and CB Tevaughn Campbell collided in the end zone as Campbell made a diving attempt to knock a down Matt Ryan pass on a second-and-goal play.

The sixth-year veteran, who signed with the Green & White in 2018 and led the team with 159 tackles last season, was transitioning from the Mike 'backer spot to the Will position after the club's addition of C.J. Mosley. The 6'1", 246-pounder, who tallied three sacks, one interception, seven pass defenses and two forced fumbles in his first year in New York, has a career stat line that includes 497 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 14 pass defenses, five forced fumbles and three interceptions.

McClellan (6'2", 250), is the eighth-year linebacker from Marshall. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore after the 2010 NFL Draft and spent most of his NFL career as a backup and special-teams contributor with the Ravens from 2011-18 — and from 2014-18 was a Baltimore teammate of Jets MLB C.J. Mosley. McClellan contributed to the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII over the 49ers.

He returned last season from a torn ACL that cost him the 2017 season in Baltimore and played six more games for the Ravens before he was released last Oct. 30. A week later he signed with New England and played the last seven regular-season games and all three postseason games, including Super Bowl LIII, for the Patriots. He became an unrestricted free agent in March.

For his pro career, McClellan has played in 103 regular-season games (24 starts) and has notched 153 tackles and three sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered five.

