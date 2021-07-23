Jets Place Four Players on Active/PUP; Three Go to Active/NFI

Quinnen Williams, Marcus Maye Sidelined to Start Training Camp

Jul 23, 2021
Eric Allen

With the Jets scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday, July 27th, the club placed four players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and three players on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

Defensive linemen Quinnen Williams, Kyle Phillips and Jonathan Marshall along with S Ashtyn Davis were all given Active/PUP designations. The four players can be activated at any time during training camp. If they remain on the list at roster cutdown to 53, they will have to be activated or moved to the Reserve/PUP list.

Two veteran defensive linemen, Vinny Curry and Folorunso Fatukasi, and S Marcus Maye were added to the Active/Non-Football Injury list. The NFI designation means the players sustained injuries away from the team and the three can practice when medically cleared.

Williams, who had offseason surgery on his foot after racking up 7 sacks in his second professional campaign, declared this spring that he'll be "ready to roll" once the season commences. Davis, the second-year safety, is also working his way back following foot surgery. Marshall, an athletic defensive tackle from Arkansas who was the club's third and final sixth-round pick, worked off to the side during most of the team's OTA and minicamp workouts. Phillips landed on injured reserve last November after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury vs. the Bills in Week 7.

Curry, who signed with the Jets March 24, is entering his 10th NFL season after spending eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018. Fatukasi, a sixth-round pick in 2018, started 8 games in the 2020 season for the Jets and had a career-high 42 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. He's emerged as one of the NFL's top run defenders and ranked No. 4 in the NFL in run-stop-win rate among defensive tackles last season, according to ESPN. Maye, the 2020 Curtis Martin Team MVP, is coming off his best statistical season and will play on his one-year tender he signed in March.

