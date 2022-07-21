Jets Place Five Players on PUP List; Sign CB Craig James

Tackles Mekhi Becton and George Fant, DE Carl Lawson Among Players on PUP List

Jul 21, 2022 at 05:40 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
The Jets made several roster moves Thursday including placing five players on the physically unable to perform list: Ts Mekhi Becton and George Fant, DE Carl Lawson, TE C.J. Uzomah and G Dru Samia. The club also signed CB Craig James and placed T Greg Senat on the reserve/non-football injury list.

James (5-10, 195) spent the last three seasons with the Eagles, appearing in 18 games. He signed a reserve/future deal with Philadelphia in January and was released July 18. He had 17 tackles, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery on 83 snaps. He also took 317 snaps on special teams. James first signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois in 2018 and appeared in three games as a rookie. He began his college career at Minnesota before leading the Salukis with 3 interceptions and 9 pass defenses as a junior and was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer team.

All five PUP players, who will be able to participate in meetings and use team facilities, remain on the active roster but can be removed from the list at any time. The Jets are scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday July 26th.

