Jets Place DE Carl Lawson on IR, Sign DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams

The Jets have placed DE Carl Lawson on injured reserve and signed DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams. The team also waived CB-KR Corey Ballentine.
Lawson (6-2, 265) ruptured his Achilles tendon on a pass play coming off the edge during a joint practice in Green Bay last week. He racked up 20 career sacks in 51 games in his first four seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and signed with the Jets in the offseason. He led all defensive linemen with 32 QB hits last season and his 54 hits the past two seasons trail only the Chargers' Joey Bosa among D-linemen.
Adeoye (6-6, 250) has spent the last two seasons with the Ravens mostly on their practice squad. A college basketball player at Southeast Missouri State, he first signed with the Salina Liberty of Champions Indoor Football in '17. He then played in The Spring League in 2018 and played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) before signing with the Ravens in May 2019 after a minicamp tryout. Adeoye played in one game in 2020.
Williams (6-3, 296) was most recently with the 49ers and was waived Aug. 10. He first signed with San Francisco's practice squad in Dec. 2020 and was elevated to the active roster for two games last season before signing a reserve/future deal. He originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Akron in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018), Ravens (2019). He also had a second stint with Washington in 2018. Williams played for the AAF's Atlanta Legends in 2019 and the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.