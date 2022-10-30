Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Jets Can't Find Their Magic, Fall to Pats 22-17

The visitors took their first lead of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter, driving 62 yards on six plays to their second fourth-and-1 gamble of the midgame. This time the visitors from Foxborough succeeded on Jones' 5-yard pass to WR Jakobi Meyers, who broke the plane near the right pylon for the score that made it 13-10, New England.

Then with each exchange of drives, the Patriots opened the gap between them and the Jets wider. Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a 45-yarder, then Folk came on for a 49-yarder — good, 16-10 lead. Jets 3-and-out, rookie Marcus Jones returned the punt 32 yards to the Jets 27, defense holds, Folk on for 45 yards — good, 19-10.

The Jets had hit the midgame doldrums and were threatening to fade away to their 13th consecutive loss to their AFC East foes. At least the fourth quarter loomed. Could the Green & White get their grip back on this game and overcome their two-score deficit?

No, more of the same. Another Wilson pick off a throw with his feet unset, with old Jet slayer Devin McCourty returning 36 yards to the Jets 37. Another defensive hold, another Folk field goal, this one from 52 yards to make him 5-for-5, and the deficit rose to 22-10.

One last good chance to pull out another fourth-quarter magic trick arose as the Green & White moved from their 25 to the NE-30. But on fourth-and-5, Wilson led TE Tyler Conklin just a little too far in the end zone to turn the ball over with 8:49 to play.

Jets' First Half: Big Plays, Bad Mistakes

The teams traded 3-and-out series to open the game before the Jets drew first blood. Wilson directed an 82-yard drive into the red zone that stalled at NE-10, bringing on K Greg Zuerlein for a 28-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead 6:46 into play. Setting up the score: the Wilson Bros. Moving Co., as Zach Wilson dropped a 54-yard pass to rookie Garrett Wilson off a double move against CB Jalen Mills to the Pats 12.

The Patriots responded with a 62-yard drive before the Jets defense similarly stiffened with Carl Lawson's third-down sack of Jones, so it was ex-Jets K Folk's turn for a short FG, a 31-yarder to tie the score at 3-3 on the last play of the opening period.