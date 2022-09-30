Jets Partner with talkSPORT to Broadcast Jets Games for the 2022 Season

Jets and talkSPORT Make Plans to Deliver Six Jets Games and Shoulder Programming to the United Kingdom

Sep 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM
Logo Thumb

The New York Jets and talkSPORT have agreed to broadcast six 2022 Jets regular season football games. This partnership establishes talkSPORT as the official UK radio broadcast partner of the Jets. In addition to the six games that talkSPORT will air, Jets fans will also have exclusive access to the Jets Touchdown UK Podcast and additional Jets content including player and coach interviews.

"We are so thrilled to extend a radio broadcast of the Jets to our fans in the United Kingdom as we take the next step in utilizing our right to expand this game with the help of the world's biggest sports radio station," said New York Jets President Hymie Elhai. "This partnership will allow for so much more than 2022 season coverage as we continue to welcome some of the most passionate fans in the world into our fanbase."

Through this exclusive partnership, Jets fans will have access to two different networks, talkSPORT and talkSPORT2, on mobile, digital radio, the talkSPORT app, and talkSPORT.com, which will highlight Jets content on game days and non-game days. talkSPORT plans to air game day broadcasts hosted by Jets radio play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen alongside radio color commentator and former Jets player, Marty Lyons.

"We're delighted to be partnering with the Jets, and expand the reach of talkSPORT's NFL coverage. The Jets commitment to the UK, and the quality of their content that we'll be able to share with NFL UK fans is fantastic." said talkSPORT NFL host Will Gavin. "On the field they have already delivered one of the best games of the 2022 season, following Zach Wilson's return is bound to deliver some great stories, and in terms of opponents - divisional games vs the AFC East, plus the Packers, Steelers & Bills - it's a brilliant package for us to be able to deliver!"

The Jets continue to further their relationships within the UK market since being awarded marketing rights to the United Kingdom in 2022 following the announcement of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area initiative. The initiative provided all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.

Each game will air 6-9pm in the local market, except October 30th, which will be 5-8pm (due to daylight savings).

Jets Broadcasts (Local UK Market)

Table inside Article
DateTimeLocation
October 26 p.m.at Pittsburgh Steelers
October 96 p.m.vs. Miami Dolphins
October 166 p.m.at Green Bay Packers
October 305 p.m.vs. New England Patriots
November 66 p.m.vs. Buffalo Bills
November 206 p.m.at New England Patriots

talkSPORT is available on 1089/1053AM, on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app, via your TV, and online at talkSPORT.com.

talkSPORT 2 is available on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app, and online at talkSPORT.com.

