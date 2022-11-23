Jets OT George Fant Returns to Practice

Veteran T Was Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 27

Nov 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_DC1_4941-fant-thumb

Jets OT George Fant has returned to practice, opening his 21-day practice window.

Fant (6-5, 322) was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27 after taking 43 snaps against the Bengals in Week 3. He played 15 games in 2021, 14 of which came at left tackle before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He started training on the physically unable to perform list and was activated July 27. He signed with the Jets in 2020 and started 14 games at RT. Fant originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Western Kentucky and played his first four seasons in Seattle. He's played in 78 games (56 starts).

