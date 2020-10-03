Jets Notebook | What Is the Injury Status of Sam Darnold and Mekhi Becton?

'Fracturing Is Not an Option'

Like last year, the Jets are 0-4 after the first quarter of the regular season. The Green & White started 1-7 in 2019, stuck together and finished 6-2 in the team's final eight games. Gase said the team has to block out the outside noise once again.

"I talked to all those guys today about fracturing is not an option," he said. "We're four games in. We have to do a good job of putting our heads down and going to work, correcting the mistakes, fixing the stuff that's non-talent based and doing those things right first. Then your outcome is going to be different. We have to fix the controllable stuff for sure, the non-talent things. We have to get those fixed immediately and let's see where that takes us."

One "controllable stuff" are penalties. The Jets were flagged 11 times against the Broncos for 118 yards, 6 of which were defensive personal fouls. The team has committed 32 penalties this season. The defense extended all of Denver's scoring drives because of penalties -- minus RB Melvin Gordon's TD run with two minutes remaining -- including on the drive that led to Denver's go-ahead field goal.

"What happened yesterday, that can't happen and our strike zone has definitely got to be lower," Gases said. "We can't hit the quarterback in the head with any part of our helmet or our hands. Then when the ball is gone, we have to pull off. We can't be having these penalties because when we have it and it's third-and-3 and have a facemask on third-and-6, those penalties kill us. Then we have another one and an unnecessary roughness on first-and-10 on the series that puts them into field-goal range before we really do anything. We have to get all that cleaned up."