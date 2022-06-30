Jets Nominated for 13 New York Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group for 13 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.
The Jets were nominated in five different programming categories — sports story - short form content (up to 10 minutes), sports program - post-produced or edited (series), sports documentary, human interest - long form content (longer than 10 minutes) and promotion: sports promotion - (single spot) entry time limit: 2 minutes.
Four individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, writer - sports, photographer - sports and photographer: long form content (longer than 10 minutes).
The winners will be announced at the 65th Emmy Awards in October. Click here to see the full list of Emmy Award Nominations.
2022 Jets New York Emmy Award Nominations
SPORTS STORY - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)
"One Jets Drive: Bryce Hall" - November 2, 2021
"One Jets Drive: CJ Mosley" - August 9, 2021
"One Jets Drive: Michael Carter II" - October 19, 2021
SPORTS PROGRAM - POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SERIES)
"One Jets Drive" - November 2, 2021
SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
"Flight 2021" - June 21, 2021
HUMAN INTEREST - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)
"The Driver" - September 12, 2021
PROMOTION: SPORTS PROMOTION - (SINGLE SPOT) ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 2 MINUTES
"Flight 2021" - April 1, 2021
"Halloween 2021" - October 31, 2021
TALENT: PERFORMER/NARRATOR
Jon Armond
WRITER - SPORTS
Seth Bradley
PHOTOGRAPHER - SPORTS
Frank Lazar
PHOTOGRAPHER: LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)
Frank Lazar
Dan Szpakowski