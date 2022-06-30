Jets Nominated for 13 New York Emmy Awards

Winners of the 65th New York Emmy Awards Will Be Announced in October

Jun 30, 2022 at 05:00 PM
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group for 13 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.

The Jets were nominated in five different programming categories — sports story - short form content (up to 10 minutes), sports program - post-produced or edited (series), sports documentary, human interest - long form content (longer than 10 minutes) and promotion: sports promotion - (single spot) entry time limit: 2 minutes.

Four individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, writer - sports, photographer - sports and photographer: long form content (longer than 10 minutes).

The winners will be announced at the 65th Emmy Awards in October. Click here to see the full list of Emmy Award Nominations.

2022 Jets New York Emmy Award Nominations

SPORTS STORY - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)
"One Jets Drive: Bryce Hall" - November 2, 2021
"One Jets Drive: CJ Mosley" - August 9, 2021
"One Jets Drive: Michael Carter II" - October 19, 2021

SPORTS PROGRAM - POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SERIES)
"One Jets Drive" - November 2, 2021

SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
"Flight 2021" - June 21, 2021

HUMAN INTEREST - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)
"The Driver" - September 12, 2021

PROMOTION: SPORTS PROMOTION - (SINGLE SPOT) ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 2 MINUTES
"Flight 2021" - April 1, 2021
"Halloween 2021" - October 31, 2021

TALENT: PERFORMER/NARRATOR
Jon Armond

WRITER - SPORTS
Seth Bradley

PHOTOGRAPHER - SPORTS
Frank Lazar

PHOTOGRAPHER: LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)
Frank Lazar
Dan Szpakowski

