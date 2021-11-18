Jets, NFL Offering Limited-Edition NFTs

For the first time ever, the NFL and New York Jets are offering opportunities for Jets fans to get their hands on digital collectible NFTs. The limited edition NFTs are produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster.
Starting today, there are two opportunities for fans to obtain a Jets NFT.
Matchup Specific NFTs
Jets fans who purchase a ticket to and attend Jets vs. Bucs presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022 will receive a complimentary Virtual Commemorative Ticket via the Ticketmaster Marketplace. All buyers, including Season Ticket Holders, Suite Partners, and Group Leaders, will receive an email following the game with redemption instructions.
Only buyers who purchased tickets through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, or through the Jets Ticket Office) are eligible. If buyers transfer tickets or do not attend the game, they will not receive the NFT. Only one NFT per account is received. For more information on the Virtual Commemorative Ticket, click HERE.
All-32 Club Ticket NFTs
In addition to the commemorative NFTs given to Jets fans for attending the Jan. 2 game, the marketplace also will offer a limited number of digital collectible NFTs across all 32 clubs for fans to purchase and collect. Fans also will have the opportunity to trade or sell their commemorative NFTs. To be one of the first to purchase a Jets NFT, click HERE.
---
An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs can be associated with easily reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio and other types of digital files as unique items.
For both NFT opportunities, terms & conditions apply.