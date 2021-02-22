Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which QB Does ESPN's Todd McShay Select for Green & White? 

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Todd McShay

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"What the Jets do here will alter how the draft plays out -- but this projection is more about the spot than the team because, frankly, the Jets have some evaluating and decision-making ahead. We know they are listening to offers for QB Sam Darnold, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are aggressively pursuing a trade. Regardless, this much is pretty clear to me: If Darnold is traded, Wilson should be the pick. And if New York keeps Darnold, I think a team -- perhaps Carolina -- will jump on the chance to move up to take Wilson here. The BYU signal-caller is tough in the pocket but can also create when it all breaks down, and he excelled on the deep ball this season, hitting 20 of 27 passes thrown at least 30 yards downfield."

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"We got them a quarterback. Now let's get them a running back. The Jets were one of two teams with single-digit rushing touchdowns this season and their 4.1 yards per carry tied for the sixth worst in the NFL. Scoring won't be a problem for Etienne; he had 78 touchdowns over his four-year career at Clemson. And while this could be Alabama running back Najee Harris, Etienne gives the Jets a little more explosiveness to La'Mical Perine's power."

The Athletic - Dane Brugler

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"This is where the draft starts and there will be plenty of speculation on a possible trade at No. 2 if the Jets decide to stick with Sam Darnold. However, there is a greater chance New York sees an opportunity to reset the franchise with a new quarterback, but which one? If Wilson does well during the interview process, many around the league expect him to be the favorite here."

No. 12 (projected trade with SF): OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

"This is a fun trade. Even with a new quarterback with the No. 2 pick, the Jets don't have to trade Darnold. But they can maximize his value if the right deal presents itself, like this proposed trade from the 49ers. With their pick from the Jamal Adams' trade, the Jets are able to jump up 11 spots in the first round and land Slater, who has Pro Bowl potential as a plug-and-play guard who can also kick out to right tackle if needed."

Pro Football Focus - Austin Gayle

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"While some Jets fans are encouraged by what Sam Darnold has shown in flashes throughout his three-year NFL career, the former USC standout hasn't shown enough to warrant passing on a talent like Wilson at No. 2 overall."

No. 23 (via SEA): WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

"Bateman isn't a freak athlete with high-end top speed, but he's still one of the best pure separators in this class because of his ability to get off the line of scrimmage and win with his efficient route-running. The former Minnesota standout led the country in yards per route from an outside alignment as a sophomore in 2019."

The Draft Network - Brentley Weissman

No. 2: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

"I definitely am beginning to feel in the minority here, but I need to stick with my evaluations and I simply think Fields is a better prospect than Zach Wilson. Maybe I'll be wrong—and I do love Wilson too—but for my money, I believe Fields is the superior player now and has a higher ceiling. Fields has all the tools you look for in terms of arm strength, accuracy, and mobility, and he is a hell of a leader on and off the field. He's the exact type of player that general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh should want as they look to jumpstart this rebuild."