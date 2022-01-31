Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Doubling Down on Defense in Round 1

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson

No. 4: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

The Jets have to protect Zach Wilson, and this should be the mantra to begin every draft meeting the team has. Neal is an athletic marvel who has excelled at several O-line positions during his Crimson Tide career.

No. 10 (via SEA): CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

The Jets already addressed the offensive line so here they take arguably the best CB in this class. Stingley missed the final half of the season because of injury but that will have zero impact on his draft stock.

Pro Football Focus - Trevor Sikkema

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

I believe the Jets will look to bring the beef with their first of two selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If Alabama's Evan Neal is gone, I expect this pick to be N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu, and vice versa. The Jets have to protect franchise quarterback Zach Wilson a lot better than they did in 2021. Adding Ekwonu to an offensive line that already includes Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker is a great way to do that.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)

London seems like a match made in heaven for the Jets. No wide receiver recorded more contested catches this season, and that's with him only playing eight games due to injury.

But if you ask me, he's more than that. I believe he's more athletic than people are giving him credit for, and his mentality for yards after the catch is proof that he's notjust a "win in the air" guy.

He's the big target player quarterback Zach Wilson would feed every week.

The Draft Network - Bryan Perez

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

The Jets will focus on building around Zach Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft beginning here with the selection of Ekwonu. The NC State star has gained ground on Alabama's Evan Neal to be the first offensive tackle drafted, and it's beginning to feel like it's become a near-consensus opinion that he will be. There's still a lot of time between now and draft weekend, so Neal could still end up OT1, but the premise remains: the Jets are going to draft an offensive tackle with this pick. Wilson flashed some exciting potential at times as a rookie but it was clear he needed help around him. Ekwonu has all the traits scouts look for in a blue-chip offensive tackle, from length to athleticism and technique.

No. 10 (via SEA): iOL Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

The Jets added an offensive tackle with their first first-round pick and stuck to the theme of protecting Wilson with the selection of Linderbaum, who may actually be the best all-around offensive lineman in the entire 2022 NFL Draft. Linderbaum would combine with last year's first-round pick, Alijah Vera-Tucker, to form one of the most exciting pairs of young interior offensive linemen in the league.