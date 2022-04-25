Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Combine for CB, WR and Pass Rusher in 3-Round Projection

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN - Mel Kiper and Todd McShay
No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
With the top three edge rushers gone, I think the Jets will go with the best defender available. Gardner can be a shutdown corner.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)
This might be wide receiver all the way, unless a team trades up. Jameson Williams could be an option, but I like the 6-foot-4 London a little more. He's a weapon in the red zone..
No. 35: OLB Boye Mafe (Minnesota)
You had the Jets' two first-rounders and passed on edge rushers, Mel, so I guess it's up to me to find someone to get after the QB. And if you want explosion off the edge, Mafe is your guy.
No. 38: RB Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State)
Walker is a punishing runner who complements Michael Carter well. Zach Wilson has to get more help around him -- Drake London at No. 10 is a great start, too -- and this is a way to take off some pressure.
No. 69: T Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)
The Jets land a steal here in Raimann, who has a ton of upside. He gives the Jets some options at tackle, especially if Mekhi Becton's injury concerns continue.
The Athletic - Dane Brugler
No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)
I originally put Sauce Gardner here, but I think head coach (Robert Saleh) and general manager (Joe Douglas) are aligned as they prioritize pass rush more than the corner. Thibodeaux won't be for every franchise, especially in the top 10, but the Jets are one of the landing spots that make sense.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
The Jets have been aggressive this offseason in their pursuit of a legit No. 1 receiving threat. But with options like Tyreek Hill not working out, Douglas turns to the draft to land a versatile receiving weapon who will directly impact the scoreboard and help the development of Zach Wilson.
No. 35: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)
No. 38 (via CAR): T Tyler Smith (Tulsa)
No. 69: LB Chad Muma (Wyoming)
No. 111: S Kerby Joseph (Illinois)
No. 117: TE Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin)
No. 146: OL Lecitus Smith (Virginia Tech)
No. 163: RB Tyler Badie (Missouri)
NFL Network - Charles Davis
No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
It's a good time to be the guy they call "Sauce!" He had a terrific college career, approached the draft process like a true professional and has aced every test along the way. The Jets have their next lockdown CB1.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)
The momentum continues to build that Williams will be back to full speed sooner than expected from the injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship, and that means he's back in the competition to be the first WR off the board.
CBS Sports - Emory Hunt
No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)
Gardner gives the Jets a bonafide stud at corner who has the length, athleticism, awareness and ball skills for the position. You can't get any more ideal than that.
No. 10: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)
I don't care what Hamilton did in Indy at the Combine. All I care about is what he did between the white lines in South Bend. Adding him and Gardner instantly makes their secondary stronger.