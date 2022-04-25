Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Combine for CB, WR and Pass Rusher in 3-Round Projection

The Athletic - Dane Brugler

No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

I originally put Sauce Gardner here, but I think head coach (Robert Saleh) and general manager (Joe Douglas) are aligned as they prioritize pass rush more than the corner. Thibodeaux won't be for every franchise, especially in the top 10, but the Jets are one of the landing spots that make sense.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

The Jets have been aggressive this offseason in their pursuit of a legit No. 1 receiving threat. But with options like Tyreek Hill not working out, Douglas turns to the draft to land a versatile receiving weapon who will directly impact the scoreboard and help the development of Zach Wilson.

No. 35: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)

No. 38 (via CAR): T Tyler Smith (Tulsa)

No. 69: LB Chad Muma (Wyoming)

No. 111: S Kerby Joseph (Illinois)

No. 117: TE Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin)

No. 146: OL Lecitus Smith (Virginia Tech)

No. 163: RB Tyler Badie (Missouri)

NFL Network - Charles Davis

No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

It's a good time to be the guy they call "Sauce!" He had a terrific college career, approached the draft process like a true professional and has aced every test along the way. The Jets have their next lockdown CB1.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

The momentum continues to build that Williams will be back to full speed sooner than expected from the injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship, and that means he's back in the competition to be the first WR off the board.

CBS Sports - Emory Hunt

No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

Gardner gives the Jets a bonafide stud at corner who has the length, athleticism, awareness and ball skills for the position. You can't get any more ideal than that.