Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Green & White?

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.

No. 2: WR Devonta Smith (Alabama)

"This is where the intrigue in the draft begins. Will the Jets stick with quarterback Sam Darnold for another year or will they take Zach Wilson or Justin Fields? (Or maybe even trade for Deshaun Watson?) The good news for general manager Joe Douglas and new coach Robert Saleh is that they have three months to figure it out. This is a huge decision, and Douglas and Saleh have to be 100% sure that Wilson or Fields is an upgrade over Darnold. My feeling right now is that yes, Darnold's stats are ugly, but he's only 23 and he has had no offensive talent around him for three years. Do the Jets really want to move on from him and watch him thrive elsewhere? That's why they could give him a one-year audition under Saleh, pick the Heisman Trophy winner at No. 2, and give Darnold one more shot to put all of his talent together. Smith is the true No. 1 target Darnold hasn't had."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

"The Jets have needs all over. After I gave them wideout DeVonta Smith at No. 2, they really have to go with the best available prospect here to build up their talent base. I think they will likely bring back free-agent safety Marcus Maye, but we know Robert Saleh's defense is built around big defensive backs. The 6-foot-1 Horn -- yes, his father is former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn -- is a fit. He had two interceptions (both in the win over Auburn) in seven games last season before he opted out, but he has great instincts in coverage and should pick off more passes in the NFL. This is also a spot to watch for edge rushers -- New York needs to improve there."

SI.com - Ric Serritella

No. 2: OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

"All indications are the Jets will move forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback under new head coach Robert Saleh. However, general manager Joe Douglas could have an opportunity to land a handsome ransom for the rights to Justin Fields here."

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"While many would like to see a playmaker added to help provide Sam Darnold with some legitimate weapons, the selection of Etienne would help ease some of the pressure off the young quarterback and add a pass-catching threat out of the backfield into the mix."

No. 34: CB Tyson Campbell (Georgia)

No. 66: TE Hunter Long (Boston College)

No. 87 (via SEA): S Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)

The Draft Network - Jordan Reid

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Asked about it repeatedly since taking over in the Big Apple, new head coach Robert Saleh has been non-committal to QB Sam Darnold. Likely to be traded elsewhere, Wilson fills in as the new man under center. A natural at the position, Wilson is the exciting type of player that gives Joe Douglas a face of the rebuild that remains in progress for the Jets."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Joseph Ossai (Texas)

"One of the big keys to Saleh's defenses being effective is consistent edge pressure. Ossai is a high-energy player that hardly ever finds the off switch. That type of energy and hustle will appeal to Douglas and Saleh as they continue to retool a roster that lacks high-end talent at premium positions. The Jets haven't had a defender record a double-digit sack season since Muhammad Wilkerson (12.0) in 2015."

USA Today - Nate Davis

No. 2: OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

"This draft's intrigue begins with the Jets, who seemed destined for a union with Trevor Lawrence until their Dec. 20 defeat of the Rams changed everything. New York has myriad options at quarterback. ... But Douglas, whose inaugural draft pick was LT Mekhi Becton last year, is a proponent of building his team from the inside out. In this scenario, taking Sewell (6-6, 330) – a gifted player who can bolster pass protection and elevate run game production with his mauling pancakes – would seem like the logical way for Douglas practice what he preaches."