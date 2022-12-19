Jets-Lions Game Recap | Zach Wilson & Jets Can't Hold Late Lead, Fall to Lions 20-17

The Jets and QB Zach Wilson were hoping and planning on Sunday afternoon to take advantage of Miami's loss at Buffalo the night before and of Detroit's less formidable attack on the road as compared to home at Ford Field to improve their playoff profile.

That didn't happen. In a game in which both sides fought back and forth for 60 minutes, Greg Zuerlein came on with one second left in regulation to try for a game-tying, overtime-inducing 20-20 tie from 58 yards out. Zuerlein's kick sailed just wide left at 0:00 and the Jets fell to the Lions, 20-17.

The Green & White got off to a slow start, falling behind, 7-0, but Wilson, making his eighth start of the season and his first in four weeks, caught fired in the second quarter, survived a sluggish third quarter, then led the offense on a 56-yard march to his second touchdown pass of the game to TE C.J. Uzomah and the Jets' first lead of the game at 17-13 with 4:41 left.