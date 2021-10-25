Jets LB Jamien Sherwood to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

Jets rookie LB Jamien Sherwood will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Sherwood tore his Achilles tendon in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. He had 14 defensive tackles plus one special teams stop.

A fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall) last April out of Auburn, Sherwood had transitioned from college safety to NFL linebacker. Sherwood (6-2, 216) appeared in five games this season and made four starts. Against the Patriots, Sherwood started at Mike 'backer for the injured C.J. Mosley and had two tackles.

Before the Jets-Patriots divisional clash, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the 6-2, 216-pound Sherwood.

"He's one of the guys who's going to be a staple here," Saleh said. "He studies his butt off. As for his size, he is going to get bigger when he gets a full NFL offseason and meal plan. He has the ability to uncoil and tackle people, one of the best in the draft. He doesn't give up many leaky yards. Let's just say that and he's only going to get better."