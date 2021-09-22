Jets LB B.J. Goodson Retires

Veteran ‘Backer Played for Giants, Packers and Browns

Sep 22, 2021 at 04:24 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_0633-goodson-thumb

The Jets have announced the retirement of linebacker B.J. Goodson.

Goodson (6-1, 214) signed with the Jets Sept. 14 and took seven snaps on special teams against the Patriots. A fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2016, he played for the Green & White's crosstown rival for three seasons before he was traded to Green Bay before the 2019 season. He made nine starts for the Packers in his lone campaign there and played with the Browns in 2020, leading Cleveland with 91 tackles. In 66 career games, Goodson has recorded 251 tackles, 12 PDs and 4 INTs.

Related Content

news

For Veteran OL Morgan Moses, the Jets Have the 'Right Recipe' 

Veteran RT: QB Zach Wilson Has 'the Pedigree of a Phenomenal Talent'
news

Jets Rookie Pass Catcher Elijah Moore: 'We All Want to Be Legendary'

Rookie Rebounds from Slow Opener with Stronger Game vs. Pats; Robert Saleh: It's Just a Matter of Time
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 at Broncos - Wednesday

WR Jamison Crowder (Groin) & DL John Franklin-Myers (Calf) DNP; LB Jamien Sherwood (Ankle) LP
news

Jets at Broncos | 3 Things to Know

Morgan Moses Preparing to Face Von Miller; College Teammates Set to Square Off
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Broncos

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Green & White's Trip to Denver
news

Jets Sign OL Isaiah Williams to Practice Squad

O-Lineman Signed with Washington as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2016
news

Jets Sign LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

Phillips Was a Practice Squad Promotion During the First Two Games
news

HC Robert Saleh on Michael Carter: 'He Was Electric' Against Patriots

Jets Rookie RB Picked Up 6 First Downs; 4 on the Ground, 2 in the Air
news

First Look | Jets at Broncos

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 3 Against Vic Fangio, Von Miller & Co.
news

Michael Carter II Attacking His Role in Jets Defense with Humility & Hunger

Nickel Corner Is Among the NFL's Rookie Leaders in Tackles After First 2 Weeks of the Season
news

Jets Notebook | Sheldon Rankins on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'The Talent Is Off the Charts'

'Veteran' CB Bryce Hall Is Anchoring and Young and Talented Group 
Advertising