Jets LB B.J. Goodson Retires

Goodson (6-1, 214) signed with the Jets Sept. 14 and took seven snaps on special teams against the Patriots. A fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2016, he played for the Green & White's crosstown rival for three seasons before he was traded to Green Bay before the 2019 season. He made nine starts for the Packers in his lone campaign there and played with the Browns in 2020, leading Cleveland with 91 tackles. In 66 career games, Goodson has recorded 251 tackles, 12 PDs and 4 INTs.