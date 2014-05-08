Jets Launch Season Ticket Holder Rewards Program

Tonight at the season-ticket-holder draft party at MetLife Stadium, fans received handouts introducing Jets Rewards, a new program to recognize our season ticket holders for their loyalty and dedication to the Green & White.

Through activities as simple as attending home games, watching or listening to away games on TV or radio, and participating in non-game Jets events, season ticket holders will earn points which can be redeemed for prizes. Rewards will include unique benefits that only the New York Jets could offer such as behind-the-scenes access and VIP treatment in addition to a wide range of merchandise.

All season ticket holders will be automatically enrolled in the program at no cost and will be able to manage their accounts through a Jets Rewards Online Portal, which will launch this summer. This will also be where fans will exchange their points for prizes.

As part of this program and in the continued effort for the Green & White to go green, all season tickets will be replaced with a paperless wallet-sized smart access card.

Don't worry: Electronic transfer and sale will *not *be affected. Once a ticket is transferred or sold, the original will be immediately invalidated for that game. Printing tickets at home or sending them to mobile devices will still be options, and if you lose your card, we will replace it. Additionally, commemorative tickets will be available at the Jets Shop on gamedays.