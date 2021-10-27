Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman (Hamstring) & Bryce Huff (Back) Among Players Listed as DNP

Oct 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring DNP
Joe Flacco QB Not Injury Related DNP
Bryce Huff DL Back DNP
Trevon Wesco TE Knee DNP
Quincy Williams LB Concussion DNP
Zach Wilson QB Knee DNP
Ashtyn Davis S Shoulder LP
Tyler Kroft TE Back LP
Shaq Lawson DL Wrist LP
C.J. Mosley LB Hamstring LP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

