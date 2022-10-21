Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Broncos - Friday

Jermaine Johnson (Ankle) Ruled Out for Second Straight Game

Oct 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report- week7
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Jermaine JohnsonEdgeAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Elijah MooreWRNot Injury RelatedDNPDNPOut
Ashtyn DavisSHamstringLPLPFPQuestionable
Duane BrownTShoulderLPLPFP
Braxton BerriosWRBackLPLPFP
Quincy WilliamsLBAnkleLPLPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

