Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Cowboys - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Trenton Cannon
|RB
|Foot/Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Kelechi Osemele
|OL
|Shoulder/Knee/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Josh Bellamy
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring/Knee
|LP
|LP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|Back
|FP
|FP
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|Finger/Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|Kyle Phillips
|DL
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|Brian Winters
|OL
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play