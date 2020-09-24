Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashtyn Davis
|DB
|Groin
|LP
|DNP
|George Fant
|OL
|Concussion
|LP
|DNP
|Frank Gore
|RB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Steve McLendon
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|DNP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Quincy Wilson
|DB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Nate Hairston
|DB
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|Josh Andrews
|OL
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|Harvey Langi
|LB
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|La'Mical Perine
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|Avery Williamson
|LB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play