Jets Injury Report | Week 3 at Broncos - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|LP
|Jamien Sherwood
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play