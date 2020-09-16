Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Wednesday

Mekhi Becton, Jamison Crowder and Avery Williamson Limited at Practice

Sep 16, 2020 at 04:17 PM
TITLE SLATE - Week 2
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
La'Mical Perine RB Ankle DNP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP
Jamison Crowder WR Hamstring LP
Joe Flacco QB Neck LP
Avery Williamson LB Hamstring LP
Kalen Ballage RB Hamstring FP
Dan Brown TE Hamstring FP
George Fant OL Shoulder FP
Alex Lewis OL Shoulder FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

