Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

George Fant (Knee) and Sheldon Rankins (Knee) DNP on Wednesday

Dec 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Isaiah Dunn CB Illness (Non-Covid) DNP
George Fant T Knee DNP
Hamsah Nasirildeen LB Illness (Non-Covid) DNP
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Ankle LP
Dan Feeney OL Back LP
John Franklin-Myers DL Knee LP
Michael Carter II CB Concussion FP
Tevin Coleman RB Concussion FP
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle FP
Quinnen Williams DL Shoulder FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

