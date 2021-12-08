Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Wednesday

Eight Players DNP on the First Practice of Saints Week

Dec 08, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Carter II CB Concussion DNP
Tevin Coleman RB Concussion DNP
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Ankle DNP
Ryan Griffin TE Knee/Ankle DNP
Elijah Moore WR Quad DNP
C.J. Mosley LB Back DNP
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle DNP
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip LP
Hamsah Nasirildeen LB Knee LP
Zach Wilson QB Knee FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

