Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|George Fant
|OL
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Hamstrings
|LP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Ankle
|LP
|Chris Herndon
|TE
|Back
|LP
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play