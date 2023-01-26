Jets Hire Keith Carter as O-Line Coach / Run Game Coordinator

O-LINE- 16x9 2

On the same morning the Jets announced Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, the team also announced the addition of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Keith Carter.

Carter has been coaching since 2005 and working predominantly as an NFL assistant since 2012. Most recently, Carter served the past five seasons as the Tennessee Titans' offensive line coach. He led a line that helped the Titans offense finish in the top 6 in Red Zone offense in each of the last four seasons, including a first-place finish in 2019. The Titans produced a top-five rushing attack in three of his last four seasons in Nashville and his line blocked for Derrick Henry's 2,027-yard campaign in 2020.

Carter and Jets HC Robert Saleh have been connected for more than a decade. He was the offensive quality control coach and Saleh was the defensive quality control coach on HC Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and '13. The 2013 Seahawks won Super Bowl LXVIII, played at MetLife Stadium, which 10 years later will become his new home stadium.

After a year at San Jose State, Carter moved across country to Atlanta, where he worked as the Falcons' assistant offensive line coach in 2015-16 and their running backs coach in '17. The 2016 Falcons also made it to the NFL Championship, losing Super Bowl LI to the Patriots.

Also on those Atlanta staffs under coach Dan Quinn were a few more names familiar to football fans and Jets Nation including current Green & White defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and current Jets DBs/safeties coach Marquand Manuel.

Carter was hired to replace John Benton, who served as Saleh's and the Jets' O-line coach for 2021-22.

Carter has ties to both coasts. He played his scholastic football as a TE and DE for Downingtown HS, just west of Philadelphia. He went further west to UCLA, where he redshirted in 2001, then played tight end and blocking back in '02. His playing career ended after a motorcycle accident in April 2003.

He was a Bruins student assistant in '05 before coming east for a year to coach TEs at Wagner on Staten Island. Then it was back to the West Coast, for stints as an assistant coach at University of Redlands and San Diego University before joining the Seahawks in 2012.

One more East Coast connection for Carter: He's the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Gino Marchetti, whose last season was with Baltimore in 1966. So while Marchetti missed playing against the Jets in Super Bowl III, he surely had some stories about many of the Colts who did play in that historic game won by the Jets, 16-7, at Miami's Orange Bowl on Jan. 12, 1969.

